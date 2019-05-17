Kim and Kanye finally share their son’s name and we love it

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child into their family on May 10 and now the proud parents have finally confirmed his name.

Kim took to Instagram to share their tiny tot's moniker.

She posted a snap of their baby boy, who was born via surrogate, and a series of texts from Kanye.

The mum-of-four simply captioned the post, 'Psalm West.'

The name Psalm is of Hebrew origin and means song.

Fans previously believed they called their son Bear after Kim used the bear emoji in numerous posts about her baby boy, but we definitely prefer the name Psalm.

Congratulations to the parents on their growing family.