Killruddery launches wonderful Late Summer Event Programme.

Killruddery’s Lord and Lady Ardee are delighted to announce the launch of their Late Summer Event Programme, taking place in the 17th century Gardens and Estate located less than 30 minutes from Dublin in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

With a variety of cultural and theatrical events featured in this exciting programme including family friendly spectacles, theatre performances and workshops, concluding with an end of summer show from Killruddery Artist in Residence, Aduantas Aerial, there is plenty to be enjoyed by all ages in Killruddery’s heritage space.

Towards the end of the summer season, Off The Ground Theatre will present Shakespeare’s most poetic and colourful play, Love’s Labour’s Lost, on the 18th August. A comedy about love in all its forms taking place in Killruddery’s Sylvan Theatre, this is bound to be an evening of great enjoyment, with refreshments available in Killruddery’s Tea Room before the performance.

For lovers of spectacles that have an air of defying gravity, Killruddery’s heritage Gardens will play host to a fantastic spectacle from Artist in Residence, Aduantas Aerial, with ‘To Odin Offered’, on the 27th and 28th August. Inspired by the horticultural landscape of Killruddery with roots in the mythology of the land, this performance is a timeless journey of mortals and gods where Norse, Celtic and Pagan Wicklow will play a role in the telling of this story which transcends time, place and gravity. In the spaces of Killruddery that are hidden after dark, Aduantas Aerial invite you to join them in The Otherworld, before the performance ends in the Sylvan Theatre.

For families wishing to end the summer holidays on a high, look no further than the End of Summer Garden Party, taking place on the 28th August, where children can bring their poorly dolls and teddy bears to the Teddy Bear’s hospital and enjoy garden games and treats while they are brought back to full health. A magical day out, all in aid of Barretstown, bring a picnic or share a sweet treat from the Tea Room while enjoying a magical day in this heritage space.

An exciting summer programme awaits at Killruddery over the coming months. For more information on Killruddery’s Late Summer Event Programme or ongoing Botanical Workshop Series, or to purchase tickets, visit www.killruddery.com/programme and look forward to enjoying time spent in the heritage surroundings of this magnificent privately-owned Wicklow Estate.