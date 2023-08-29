Killruddery reveals plans for Autumn with huge calendar of events

As the leaves turn from green to gold, the apples blush on the trees and the evenings draw in – Killruddery in Bray, Co. Wicklow has a magical autumn in store. From a charity gala ball, a special Seasonal Supper Club with Seasons Wine Merchants, pumpkin patches, apple pressing markets, concerts in The Orangery and more – there is something for everyone.

Killruddery’s 17th century Gardens and Estate is located less than 30 minutes from Dublin in Bray, Co. Wicklow and its heritage space is the ultimate backdrop to autumn and Halloween fun this year.

To begin these autumnal event calendar, Killruddery will host an extra special Seasonal Supper Club in The Grain Store on Thursday, 7th September – in collaboration with Searsons Wine Merchants in Monkstown. Master of Wine and Bordeaux expert, Harriet Tindal from Searsons Wines will be joined by distinguished Bordeaux couple, Claire and Gonzague Lurton, who together will lead an exclusive celebration of Bordeaux’s rich winemaking heritage with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Available at €140 per person, the evening will begin with a Champage reception, with Head Chef Niall O’Sullivan and his team preparing a four-course vegetable and estate-reared meat focused menu to be enjoyed in a long table seating, paired with a variety of Bordeaux vintages from Claire and Gonzague’s Bordeaux Châteaux. Tickets cost €140 per person and spaces are limited. Killruddery’s Seasonal Supper Club will continue as normal of course, with a variety of dates available in September, October and November, at €65 per person.

Later that month, join the Brabazon family and Killruddery team for the annual Apple Market, taking place in Killruddery Yard on Saturdays, 23rd and 30th September from 11.00 – 16.00. An annual occurrence at Killruddery’s weekly Farm Market, visitors are invited to bring their own bottles and apples to be pressed, enjoy music and a little extra ‘apple-ness’ about the weekly Saturday Farm Market. Free to attend with no need to book in advance, pop along and soak up the autumnal vibes.

That same weekend, Killruddery Cut Flowers will host the first of this autumn’s Botanical Workshops, with a Harvest Wreath Making workshop, on Sunday, 24th September. During this workshop, which includes lunch in The Grain Store, attendees will weave autumnal golds, browns and auburns into their very own natural-style wreath to decorate doors or any place you choose as the evenings draw in. Suitable for anyone who wishes to create their very own harvest wreath using seasonal material, this workshop takes place from 10.00 – 16.00 on Sunday, 24th September and costs €150 per person.

On Friday, 29th September, The Orangery at Killruddery will become alive with music once again with ‘One Night, Two Journeys’ with internationally renowned musicians, Vyvienne Long and Roger Doyle. This concert promises to bring the audience on two fantastic journeys, one to the wonderland of pianist and composer, Roger Doyle, where the unexpected can be relied upon, with the second half of the concert featuring the singer-songwriter genre with music from singer and cellist, Vyvienne Long. Bound to be a wonderful evening of music, attendees can enjoy a pre-concert dinner in The Grain Store at 18.30 costing €69 (including the concert ticket), or €20 for a concert ticket only.

Those wishing to explore food foraging can look forward to a dedicated Mushroom Hunting workshop to learn more about fungi with Ireland’s premier mycophagist, Bill O’Dea. The only dedicated mushroom hunt to take place at Killruddery, on Sundays, 8th and 15th October, this workshop will include an introductory session with Bill and his team, mushroom foraging around this 800 acre Estate, and lunch in The Grain Store. Taking place from 10.00 – 16.00 on these two dates, and each workshop costs €95 per person.

Families and visitors alike can rest assured that a spook-tacular Halloween awaits at Killruddery this year. Visit the Walled Garden pumpkin patch in the Walled Garden, enter this year’s Scarecrow Competition and be in with a chance to win a Killruddery Gold Membership and Farm Shop hamper with your winning design, or attend the Halloween Hooley on Sunday, 29th and Monday, 30th October which is sure to be great fun – complete with pumpkin carving in aid of Bray Lions, face painting, music and more.

For those wishing to enjoy a glamorous evening out in the name of a good cause, Saturday, 11th November will see the return of Killruddery’s annual Harvest Moon Charity Ball in aid of Their Lives Matter. An opportunity to pop on your glad rags complete with drinks reception in The Orangery, a three course meal, art raffle, music and dancing until late, proceeds from this Gala Ball will go to a wonderful cause. A charity close to Killruddery’s heart, Fionnuala Brabazon (Lady Ardee) is a proud ambassador for the charity Their Lives Matter, which was founded by Bray native, Dr. Trish Scanlan.

With Killruddery’s Open Garden Season coming to an end from the 6th November, Killruddery Members can still enjoy witnessing the changing of the seasons from Bray Head to the Little Sugar Loaf all year round, with Killruddery’s Annual Membership Programme. With prices starting from €60, a Killruddery Membership is the ultimate gift for any lover of the great outdoors, gifting you a garden and natural sanctuary – a space to walk, talk, imagine, forget and dream. With plenty of Member-only perks like discounted access to Killruddery’s Event Programme, unlimited garden entry during Gardens Open Season and more, details on Killruddery’s Copper Beech, Silver Fir and Gold Finch Memberships can be found at www.killruddery.com/memberships.

For more information on everything going on at Killruddery over the autumn months, visit www.killruddery.com and look forward to enjoying time spent in the heritage surroundings of this magnificent privately-owned Wicklow Estate.