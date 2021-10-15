Kilkenny road accident leaves woman (40’s) in critical condition

It has just been reported that a serious road traffic collision in Co. Kilkenny has left a woman in her 40’s in critical condition.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for witnesses in relation to the road accident that occurred at Tinnaslatty, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The collision, which involved two cars, occurred at approximately 6.45pm. A driver from one of these vehicles, a woman aged in her 40s, is currently in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

A forensic collision investigation was completed at the scene.

Gardaí are currently appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling between New Ross and Inistioge or Graiguenamanagh on the evening of Saturday, October 9 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Our thoughts go out to the woman and her family during this harrowing time.