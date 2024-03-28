Kildare Village launches amazing family discounts this Easter

This Easter, dress the littles ones for any occasion with the latest kidswear available at Kildare Village. From adorable dresses and dapper shirts to comfy trousers and playful accessories, there's something for every young fashionista and trendsetter.

For the young gentlemen with a flair for fashion, versatile pieces from Boss Kids are a must! Pair the Boss Boys Polo Top (RRP €75, Kildare Village €50) with the Boss Kids Trousers (RRP €75, Kildare Village €50) a smart duo for any boy.

Keep your little ones cosy and stylish with the Timberland Kids Khaki Sweater (RRP €59, Kildare Village €39.50), a Chloé Kids Cardigan (RRP €180, Kildare Village €175) or the Timberland Kids Jeans (RRP €69, Kildare Village €46) with the Chloé Tracksuit Bottoms (RRP €139, Kildare Village €93). These outfits are perfect for play, striking a cute balance between comfort and style.

With Easter celebrations just around the corner, Kildare Village is also gearing up to host a series of festive events from March 26 to April 5. Families are invited to join in the holiday fun with an array of activities lined up throughout the week.

Bricks4Kidz will run workshops at 3 separate times throughout the day in The Lounge, which will offer children a chance to unleash their imagination with exciting brick builds.

From March 28 to March 31, guests of all ages can embark on an Easter adventure throughout the Village, hunting for hidden treasures from 12:00 to 5pm each day. Those participating will have the chance to collect delicious Lindt Eggs from the Lindt Boutique!

Lastly, from March 28 to April 1, Kildare Village will have live entertainment, including live DJ performances and captivating acts.

To learn more about the Easter activities at Kildare Village this year, visit: https://www.thebicestercollection.com/kildare-village/en/whats-on/easter.