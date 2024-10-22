KIKO Milano celebrates grand opening of new store on Henry Street

KIKO Milano, the world-renowned Italian cosmetics brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store on Henry Street this Friday, 25th October, at 10:00 AM.

To celebrate the launch of this highly anticipated location, the first 50 customers through the doors will receive a special KIKO goodie bag, packed with the brand's iconic beauty products. There will also be sweet treats for attendees to enjoy as they explore the vibrant new space and browse KIKO's latest collections.

Adding to the excitement, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Aby Coulibaly will deliver a live performance, bringing her soulful, contemporary sound to the celebration. Known for her mesmerising voice and powerful stage presence, Aby will set the tone for a stylish, fun-filled day as fans of both beauty and music come together.

The new Henry Street store reflects KIKO Milano's commitment to bringing accessible, high-quality beauty products to all, featuring a wide range of makeup, skincare, and accessories in a beautifully designed, interactive environment.

Event Highlights:

Date: Friday, 25th October 2024

Time: Doors open at 10:00 AM

Location: KIKO Milano, 47 Henry Street, Dublin

Exclusive Treats: Goodie bags for the first 50 customers and complimentary sweet treats

Live Performance: Aby Coulibaly performing live at the event