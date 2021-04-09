Kiehls is releasing a brand new refillable sustainable range!

The word that seems to be on everyone’s lips these days is ‘sustainability’. It’s one of those words that’s getting tossed around so much it starts to feel like it’s losing its meaning. Plenty of brands and products claim to be sustainable, have ‘green’ products and a climate-focused ethos, but as more and more brands cling to this word, it becomes increasingly evident who is willing to walk the green walk as well as talk the green talk.

Kiehls, however, has a history of innovation and progress. Since their founding in 1851, they’ve been front runners in the beauty industry, always ahead of the game and striving to be better. From responsible formulations, packaging & manufacturing to supporting communities and helping to reduce environmental impact, Kiehls is a brand that you know won’t just buy into a fad, but will make meaningful changes with long-term sustainability and environmental goals in mind. Kiehl’s is proud to continue its journey towards a Future Made Better™ with its first foray into refillable beauty with their new Kiehl’s Pouch Refillables & Refill-A-Bottle!

On the ever-evolving journey to reducing waste and overall environmental impact, Kiehl’s Pouch Refillables save on average 80% more plastic than a typical Kiehl’s single-use product and contain 2-5x the formula of a standard 250ml bottle.

Like every other Kiehl’s product, the pouches can be brought in-store once empty and be recycled through Kiehl’s Recycle & Be Rewarded program.

The Pouch Refillables are currently being offered in a selection of our Kiehl’s favourites; in their body, hair and hygiene products.

Crème de Corps

A sumptuous all-over body moisturiser enriched with cocoa butter and squalene that helps visibly restore and transform skin from dull and dry to radiant, soft and supple.

Grapefruit Hand Body Lotion

This lush, lightweight multi-tasking hand and body lotion, with aloe vera, oatmeal and a blend of olive, apricot and almond oils, absorbs quickly and delivers lasting hydration for skin that feels smooth & soft.

Amino Acid Shampoo & Conditioner

Mild silicone-free shampoo and conditioner duo – the shampoo is formulated with an amino acid-based system that gently cleanses all hair types without stripping, while the conditioner, formulated with coconut oil and amino acids, helps soften and maintain hair’s natural moisture balance leaving it shiny and healthy-looking.

Grapefruit Body Cleanser

Refreshing foaming body wash that doubles as bubble bath, rinses away dirt and impurities thoroughly without stripping skin.

Grapefruit Hand Soap

A scented liquid hand soap that develops into a cleansing lather to wash away dirt and impurities featuring a blend of coconut-derived cleansers, vitamin E, and botanical extracts to gently clean and help skin feel soothed.

Going hand in hand with the pouches, Kiehl’s is also launching its first-ever reusable, waterproof Refill-A-Bottle, made to last out of 100% aluminium. Inspired by the brand’s apothecary packaging design, the bottle delivers sustainability to the hands of consumers allowing them to refill the bottle repeatedly from a selection of some of their favourite products – all in an effort to reduce single-use plastic. It’s packaged in a 100% recyclable paper carton with an additional pump for emergency use.

We can’t wait until these gorgeous, guilt-free products are available in late April! Keep an eye on Brown Thomas and Arnotts websites for their arrival!