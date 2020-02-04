Kiehl’s introduces next generation of their cult favourite product

Finding skincare that works for you can be quite tedious, especially with so many brands out there. However, one brand that never lets us down is Kiehl’s. We have used their products for what feels like forever and the difference they make is second-to-none.

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate is one of the most adored beauty products of all time and now the brand is introducing the next generation of the cult product.

Today, Kiehl's is proud to announce the next generation of its Vitamin C-infused formula, and the company's largest formula renovation in 166 years. This advanced Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate has a heightened concentration of 12.5% Vitamin C and is now made with Hyaluronic Acid, and is formulated to be more effective than ever before.

The new powerful formula was clinically demonstrated to perform in an 8-week clinical study, and provides a fast-absorbing, non-oily texture.

The powerful, fast acting, anti-aging serum has undergone a reformulation that amplifies the efficacy of the original, for an anti-aging serum that was demonstrated in a clinical study to provide noticeable results, helping to visibly reduce wrinkles and minimize the appearance of pores, and improve the look of lines, radiance and texture.

The anti-aging serum reduces the appearance of dark circles by 16 percent and crow’s feet by seven percent.

The Kiehl’s Powerful Strength Line Reducing Dark Circle Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum is available from Kiehl’s 35 Wicklow Street and Dundrum Town Centre stores, Debenhams and; and at Arnotts Beauty Hall or online now.