Kickstart their fitness journey this Christmas with the gift of at-home gym equipment!

Not sure what to get the gym nut in your life this Christmas season? Want to help your nearest and dearest the kickstart into their fitness journey in the new year?

From cardio to strength training, and even heavy weightlifting, you will be sure to see their faces light up Christmas day by gifting them the experience of a different session every day of the week with McSport at-home gym equipment!

McSport is the perfect place for all of your gifting essentials this festive season, sure to make it a wonderful Christmas all around. Loved by the experts, with Olympians Nadia Power and Kellie Harrington core members of the #McSportArmy, the brand is also well-loved by fitness fanatics and novices across the country. They offer professional grade option for kitting out any home gym, elevating your workout routine, and gifting your loved ones the joy of exercise this Christmas.

Make their Christmas an unforgettable one with our favourite selections from their gift range below!

30kg Dumbbell And Barbell Set

Whether your loved one is always talking about getting healthy or just wants to have a little more fun with their at home workouts, this dumbbell and barbell set offers an excellent range of workouts to choose from that they can do form the comfort of their living room!

40kg Adjustable Dumbbells

The equivalent of 12 sets of dumbbells in one, this is a super handy and compact alternative to a rack of dumbbells, meaning you have convenience and a great way to stay healthy and fit all in one Christmas present!

50kg Dumbbell And Barbell Set

Help them buff up their at-home workout routine this year – because it’s been a wild ride so far and we don’t know what may be coming next! With so much uncertainty around our gyms and fitness centres staying open due to Covid, get ahead of the game and supply them with their own means to an effective and active at-home workout!

Air Runner

This one is a truly intuitive piece of equipment and perfect for anyone hoping to reach their fitness goals in the new year. A treadmill that works off your speed with no wires, meaning the belt won’t move until you do, this treadmill imitates the feeling of working out outside, making it perfect for the long cold winter months. Ideal for the environmentally conscious, the Air Runner mimics a workout on the open road, giving them the freedom and exercise boost they need.

Athletic Pack 120kg

McSport’s Hit Fitness range has proven to be the Number 1 Choice for world class athletes, including the trailblazing All Blacks Rugby Team who trained Hit Fitness equipment at the UCD Gym during their latest visit to Ireland, right before they went head-to-head with the Irish squad in the Autumn International this past October in the Aviva Stadium! Treat your gym honing loved ones to the Athletic Pack 120kg – the ultimate gift to train just like the All Blacks. Complete with a F100 power rack, weight bench, 7ft weight bar, spring collars, and a set of coloured bumper plates – what more could they want under the tree?

Basketball Unit

Looking for semthing that the whole family can enjoy? Look no further than their basketball unit, deigned to spark friendly family competition and get you all moving in a fun way this new year! Get the whole gang involved in a game with the Basketball Hoop and Ball, which will no doubt creating countless hours of fun activity to be had this festive season!

Essential Boxing Bundle

Be a punch above the rest with McSport and have a knockout Christmas with the perfect gifts for a budding boxer in your life! Give the gift of professionally approved products this festive season, as used by Brand Ambassador and Olympic Gold Medal Winner Kellie Harrington! McSport has an all-encompassing range of equipment on hand to help you amplify your sparring game and their Boxing Bundle ensures there’s something for the whole family to get started on their journey to become the next Olympic Gold Medallist! Discover a hidden talent while getting in shape this season!

Unicorn Striker Darts Centre

Looking for a cool stocking filler or some family fun for over the holiday season? This Striker Darts Board is not to be missed for a really creative and fun idea for family game night!

Dumbbell and bench bundle

Set them up with the beginnings of their own gym with this complete dumbbell and bench set, giving them the best support while they work on heir fitness and physique this year. The perfect kit to start off your at-home fitness journey!

NordicTrack C7.5 Elliptical

While this pick most definitely won’t fit under the tree, it’s sure to get their attention this Christmas! Perfect for getting them up and moving and dedicated to their fitness goals, this all star equipment will change their entire workout routine for the better.

Foam Roller

Another handy stocking filler for every gym buff, giving someone a foam roller is giving them the gift of comfort and soothing this Christmas, perfect for sore muscles after a heavy workout!

G7 Indoor Cycling Bike

Looking for an intense at-home workout that makes you feel like you really gave it your all? The G7 Indoor Cycling Bike perfect for those looking for a workout that will make you break a sweat but doesn’t have the room for a total gym at home. Compact, effective and the best gym equipment money can buy!

Games Table

Multifunctional, adaptable and a whole lot of fun! The ideal gift for any competitive family, this games table allows you to rig up a game of pool or table tennis in the blink of an eye, in a totally easy-assembly. Keep a running tally to see who’s the family’s champ this season and have the most fun get-togethers with family and friends with this gift that’s made for bringing out competitive streaks!

Multigym

McSport’s sell-out Multi-Gym, combines a number of workout options and is ideal for those starting on their fitness journey kitting out any home gym, or just elevating their workout routine. With many activities all in one machine, it’s a gym head’s dream at-home workout machine!

NordicTrack 2950 Treadmill

When it comes to setting up a home gym, McSport is the perfect destination for all of the professional grade essentials you may need. And if your loved one loves their tech and exercise, the NordicTrack 2950 Treadmill is the best of the best available. Offering a -3% decline and a 15% incline, along with one-touch controls to change it at will and 22” pivoting display, they will instantly become fully immersed in their workout, no matter where they’re exercising from.

Pull up bar

There’s nothing more versatile than the humble Pull-up bar! Ideal for those looking to turn any room into a gym, this gift will no doubt make you a hit come Christmas morning!

NordicTrack S22i Commercial Studio Cycle

If running isn’t quite your loved one’s scene, look no further than the S22i Spin Bike! This is the NordicTrack’s response to the Peloton and just as impressive, if not better. The 22” screen with iFit enabled technology and additional dumbbells allow for a full body workout, making it the perfect gift to give this year to anyone looking to really up their game.

Table tennis Table

Challenge each other to the ultimate duel with a game of Table Tennis, which is sure to rev up the competitive streaks of the whole family! Inspire a little competition and fun activity this year by running championships and keeping tabs of the reigning champs for a little extra family fun!

Yoga Kit

We all had to find new ways to get a little zen into our loves in the last year and yoga was a haven for a lot of us. Whether it was living room yoga sessions, office chair yoga sessions or even hit the beach at sunrise sessions, it’s always a hit to gift someone the present of calm.

The full range of fitness essentials and Christmas gifts are available via www.mcsport.ie