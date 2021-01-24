Kick off 2021 by creating Coca-Cola cans with your personalised resolutions

2020 has been a year like no other. And while we’re still facing difficulty and uncertainty, we can begin 2021 with a resolution to better embrace change and a pledge to do things differently. This is the message behind Coca-Cola’s new campaign, ‘Open To Better’.

Coca-Cola want to inspire people to find hope and optimism this year and encourage Coca-Cola fans to look ahead to how we can all be ‘Open To Better’ in 2021. This is why Coca-Cola will turn each pack into an opportunity to admit what we can improve upon, reach out for help or commit to lasting changes.

The campaign sees its iconic Coca‑Cola logo removed from packaging for a limited time and replaced with series of empowering and uplifting resolutions. Coca-Cola are also giving people the opportunity to design their own unique Coca-Cola cans with personalised resolutions online.

Limited-edition Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke cans, now available in stories across the island of Ireland, include 25 positive, inspiring messages including I promise to listen more just for you, I will never watch our series without you again, and I’m not the best at cooking but I’ll try. For the first-time, people can also express themselves by creating unique personalised cans via coke.ie/opentobetter, emblazoning their favourite Coca‑Cola beverages with personal pledges to share with family and friends. Personalised cans will cost €3.50 plus postage and packaging.

Whether you transform a can with a personalised positive statement online or pick up a limited-edition Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke can in-store, Coca-Cola aims to inspire everyone to be #OpenToBetter and to feel positive, uplifted, and optimistic about the future while also celebrating their own unique personal stories.

The new Open to Better campaign will be unmissable, encouraging people to build a better new normal future. To ensure the uplifting statements inspire as many people as possible, Coca-Cola have also invested in showcasing hero phrases through high impact formats. The campaign will feature across high-impact digital OOH and in-store adverts throughout the country and will also live online on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Partnerships with online publishers will also support the delivery of the positive statements throughout the month of January.

Karen O’Shea, Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Ireland said: “At Coca-Cola, we see the world through a glass half full lens, and that’s why, despite the challenges we’ve all faced, the new Open to Better campaign focuses on inspiring hope and optimism in 2021. By having positive messages replace the iconic logos and handing over Coca-Cola cans to consumers to personalise with their own #OpenToBetter pledges, we hope to in some small way help people to feel positive going into the new year and to bring a little fun into our everyday lives.”

Order your can here.