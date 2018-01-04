Khloé to follow Kardashian tradition with her chosen baby name

Khloé Kardashian talked baby names during her first television appearance since announcing her pregnancy, and even revealed the name she has chosen should she give birth to a baby boy.

The mother-to-be spilled the beans on The Ellen Show, saying how she and partner, Tristan Thompson, planned to keep up the Kardashian tradition by choosing either a 'K' or 'T' name.

During the interview, Khloé shared a couple of potential baby names with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr,” she revealed.

Officially 6 months A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

However, the reality star admitted that she has had trouble with girls names, “For a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Khloe will be the first Kardashian sister to stick with the family's naming tradition, with both Kourtney and Kim choosing to break the trend.

The businesswoman celebrated her sixth month of pregnancy this week, so she still has plenty of time to think about baby names.

To mark her six month, Khloé took to Instagram to share a stunning photo where she is cradling her bump. We think Khloé looks absolutely incredible, but she revealed that she has felt self-conscious during her pregnancy.

“Hopefully, I look pregnant, not just fat,” admitted Khloé, who added that she will avoid wearing maternity clothes for as long as possible.

Khloé is due to give birth to her first child this spring.