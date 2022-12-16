Khloé Kardashian reveals the truth about ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has been spilling the truth!

The Kardashians star has appeared in the latest edition of Vanity Fair’s popular lie detector test series on YouTube. Khloé took part in the test alongside her elder sister Kourtney, and the pair weren’t afraid to ask each other some revealing questions.

When it was Khloé’s turn to answer honestly, Kourtney took it as her opportunity for her sister to clear the air about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Credit: Vanity Fair

"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?," 43-year-old Kourtney debated. "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?", she subsequently asked.

38-year-old Khloé ensured that she didn’t take long to answer the question. "No, I am not. I'm really not,” she responded quickly.

Following her answer, the lie detector examiner confirmed that Khloé did not tell a lie. The mum-of-two smiled a sigh of relief before adding, "I would die if it said I was."

Khloé was also asked a very fascinating question surrounding her four-year-old daughter True. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?”, Kourtney questioned.

“Probably not,” Khloé teased. When Kourtney added that it was probably because herself and her three children have “too much fun”, Khloé disputed that thought.

“No … I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is,” she responded curtly.

The lie detector special comes just a few weeks after the second series of The Kardashians wrapped up. The series focused on Khloé’s handling of her breakup with Tristan, after he had an affair and fathered a child with another woman.

Seven months after the couple’s split, Khloé announced that she was expecting a second child with Tristan via surrogacy, as the baby had been conceived before the breakdown of their relationship. Khloé has since welcomed a baby boy into her family.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she explained during The Kardashians. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."