Khloe Kardashian reflects on pregnancy with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has been reflecting on her pregnancy with her daughter True.

Khloe is preparing for her eldest child to turn six years old and ahead of the special occasion, she’s been reminiscing on welcoming her little one into the world.

The Kardashians star, who shares True with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, gave birth to her on April 12, 2018. Khloe and Tristan also share a one-year-old son named Tatum.

As True’s birthday nears, Khloe opened up about being emotional that her daughter is getting older and admitted her ‘life changed forever’ when she was born.

Sharing photos from throughout her pregnancy with True to her 310M Instagram followers, Khloe wrote, “I can not handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What’s wrong with me. What is this liquid falling from my eyes?”.

She also admitted it was ‘the biggest blessing’ to be expecting a baby at the same time that her younger sister Kylie Jenner was.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

When Khloe was pregnant with True, Kylie was expecting her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Khloe unveiled snaps with her and Jenner’s baby bumps on display and confessed, “One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True, is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well. This was the biggest blessing!! My baby sister and I having babies together”.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Shortly before Khloe gave birth to True, Kylie welcomed her first child into the world on February 1. She went on to have her son, Aire, on February 2, 2022.

Other pictures posted to her Stories show her sister Kim kissing her blossoming baby bump and another is of Khloe on a trip in Japan with her eldest sister Kourtney.

The 39-year-old then showcased an adorable photo of her cradling True moments after she was born and said, “The day my life changed forever”.