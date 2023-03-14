Khloe Kardashian posts first snaps of Tristan & rarely-seen son

Khloe Kardashian has shared birthday wishes for her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The NBA player is celebrating turning 32 years old and Khloe has posted a tribute to him on Instagram along with photos of him with both of their children for the first time.

Posting the collection of photos to her 297M Instagram followers where Tristan is posed with their four-year-old daughter True and seven-month-old son whose name they haven’t revealed yet, Khloe described Tristan as “The best father”.

In other pictures, Tristan can be seen posing with his eldest son Prince whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and with his son Theo whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson’s late mum features in another photo, as well as his 16-year-old brother Amari who suffers from epilepsy.

Khloe captioned the post, “Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle”.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles”.

The 38-year-old closed off by adding, “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy”.

Khloe’s mum, Kris Jenner, also shared a birthday tribute to Tristan, making reference to his mum who sadly passed away in January of this year.

Sharing photos of her and Tristan, and of him with her grandchildren, Jenner penned, “Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness”.

“You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son. You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable”.

The 67-year-old added, “You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become. Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!”.