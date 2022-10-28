Khloé Kardashian opens up about ‘learning to un-love’ Tristan

Khloé Kardashian has been opening up about the huge changes in her personal life.

The Kardashians star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday, and decided to reveal how she is coping with her breakup with NBA player Tristan Thompson. The pair share two children together – four-year-old daughter True and a newborn son.

"When I said I'm learning to un-love Tristan, I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to—they're like 'Okay, so move on’”, Khloé explained. “I'm like 'No'. It's not that easy."

The 38-year-old went on to describe how she has had to get used to Tristan not being the number one person in her life any more. “When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did,” she lamented. "Any little thing, I would share my life with him."

Khloé continued by saying that it will take her some time to get used to her new reality. "So, it's learning to reprogram myself," she admitted. "I know that this is the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn't happen overnight."

Host Kelly Clarkson also brought up the idea of always being able to hold love for someone, even if you are no longer in a relationship with that person. "My ex-husband, I genuinely still love and I want the best for him and I'm rooting for him,” Khloé shared, referring to Lamar Odoom, who she was married to from 2009 to 2016.

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship broke down shortly after it was revealed in December 2021 that he had fathered a child with another woman. In July of this year, Khloé confirmed that she was expecting a second child with Tristan via surrogacy, as the child was conceived in November.

In August of this year, Khloé welcomed her baby boy into the world, but has yet to reveal his name.