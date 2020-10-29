Khloé Kardashian opens up about her crazy coronavirus symptoms

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her experience with coronavirus and the symptoms she suffered in the latest teaser for tonight's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 36-year-old mum suffered from the virus earlier in the year and has since recovered. However, in this new clip Khloé admits, "it was really bad."

"Just found out I do have corona," Khloé revealed, filming herself in bed, while she was suffering from the virus. "I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," she added.

Khloé then went on to describe her symptoms. "Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing in my chest would burn … and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly."

"Let me tell you, that sh** is real. But we're all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May god bless us all," she added.

In the teaser clip for tonight's episode of the famed reality show, we also see Khloé's mum, Kris Jenner, and her sister Kim, discuss how worried they are for Khloé's condition.

"I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her," 64-year-old Kris worriedly explained.

Meanwhile Kim admits, "We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it."

Viewers can catch this new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians tonight, October 29, at 8p.m. ET on E! or via the hayu/NOWTV streaming service.