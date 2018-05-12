Khloe Kardashian just uploaded the first proper video of baby True

The world has been clamouring for a glimpse of True Thompson since her birth last month.

All the public have seen of the tiny tot are grainy pap pics and the odd limb on Khlie's stories, but now the new mum just revealed True to her fans on Instagram properly.

To celebrate True being one month old (already? seriously) Khloe took to Instagram to show off her first child.

Happy One Month True A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

In the video, Khloe can be heard saying: 'Happy one month old Mama.'

'I love you pretty girl.'

In the adorable video, Khloe has an Instagram filter over her baby's face, adding a flower behind her ear and a smattering of freckles.

While Khloe hasn't shown True to the world before this video, she has told her fans about her on her website.

"Baby True is going to be a month old! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe wrote on her website.

"She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."