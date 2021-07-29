Khloe Kardashian is ‘obsessed’ with this new haircare brand

K18, a science-based hair care brand with revolutionary products has just launched in Ireland. After 10 years of bioscience research, K18 made its molecular breakthrough with K18Peptide™, a biologically active peptide with a unique structure that is not only able to reconnect the interchains and intrachains that make up the structure of the hair, but able to repair hair damage in as little as four minutes.

Patented K18 is not just a temporary fix – it’s the first product to utilize biometrics to reconnect keratin chains once broken by bleach, colour and chemical services, resulting in soft, smooth, strong hair with bounce that feels like new. The more damaged the hair, the more dramatic the results. ‘Obsessed’ Khloe Kardashian said the revolutionary K18Mask brought her damaged hair back to life.

Got damage? The K18Mask, a patented at-home leave-in treatment, is basically magic in a tube, transforming fried locks back to shiny, smooth strands. It's active biotechnology works on a molecular level to repair even the most extreme damage – reversing hair to its most youthful, healthy state in minutes. To use the revolutionary K18Mask at home, shampoo and rinse as normal but skip the conditioner. Out of the shower, towel dry hair thoroughly before applying K18Mask. Wait 4 minutes, and do NOT rinse the mask out. Once the 4 minutes is up, apply styling products if desired and dry/style hair as usual. The K18Mask is a progressive treatment designed to be used consecutively for 4-6 washes. After that, use every 3-4 washes to maintain healthy hair.

The sciene behind the product

Other K18 professional in-salon colour, chemical and heat treatments can be found in selected salons nationwide. These professional treatments combat against bleach, colour, chemical services and heat, and are clinically proven to restore hair to 82% original strength after just 2 uses.

K18 is vegan and cruelty free, and is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, sodium chloride, artificial colours, formaldehyde and formaldehyde donors. We recommend consulting with your doctor before using K18 during pregnancy or if you are concerned about specific allergies.

K18 is available to purchase on www.k18hair.ie and in selected salons nationwide. New customers get 10% off their first order online when they sign up to the mailing list.