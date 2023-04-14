Khloe Kardashian gets emotional as she marks daughter’s birthday

Khloe Kardashian has been getting emotional as she celebrates a special day for her daughter.

True, Khloe’s first-born, has turned five years old and the mum-of-two just can’t seem to believe how fast time is going.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for her daughter to her 303M Instagram followers.

Khloe posted a collection of pretty photos of True on the day of her Octonauts-themed birthday party, and revealed she ‘prayed for her for years’ before she fell pregnant with her.

The 38-year-old penned, “True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls”.

“I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with”.

Kardashian continued, “Now my sweet baby is 5. I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honoured and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you”.

“My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!”.

Khloe closed off her sweet tribute by adding, “Mommy and Baby love you TuTu PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl”.

Many famous faces and fans of the reality TV star rushed to the comments to wish True a happy birthday.

Khloe’s little sister Kylie Jenner wrote, “Sweetest angel girl”, while her best friend Malika Haqq said, “You are loved love little angel girl, this woman right her does not play about you”.

Singer Casandra Fine added, “An angel! Happy Birthday, True!”.

Khloe welcomed True into the world in April 2018 and is also mum to a baby boy, whom she welcomed via surrogate in August 2022. She shares both of her little ones with former partner Tristan Thompson.

Khloe is yet to announce her son's name to the public, but has revealed his moniker starts with ‘T’.