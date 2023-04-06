Khloe Kardashian drops massive hint about her son’s name

Khloe Kardashian has finally dropped a massive hint about her son’s name.

The 38-year-old welcomed her second child into the world via surrogate in August 2022 with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, and has kept their baby boy’s name a secret from the world since.

Now, Khloe has shared a huge insight into the tot’s name while speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and also spoke about how her five-year-old daughter, True, finds being a big sister.

Khloe revealed her baby boy’s name starts with a ‘T’, which matches her daughter’s name, True, and explained the reason why she’s waited so long to announce it.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it yet. Originally, he was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit so at first he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named”.

“I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now I’m just like, ‘If my daughter outs me, I’m screwed’”.

When Kelly asked if Khloe’s little boy’s moniker starters with a ‘T’ as fans had been speculating, the mum-of-two responded. “I think it will start with a T, yeah, it will start with a T”.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared sweet details about her son. “He’s eight months old and he is a little chunk and I wouldn’t have it any other way… I love a chubby baby”.

“He is a quiet baby, he’s a happy baby which is amazing and my daughter was the same so I’ve been lucky twice”.

Khloe then detailed how her daughter has been since her little brother arrived. “She loves being a big sister and I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant and I didn’t know if it would be hard for her to understand”.

“It’s just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are and she’s so maternal and loving and she’s such a good big sister”.