Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner tease baby boys’ names

The Kardashians have just wrapped up their latest season finale, and have been giving fans lots of teasers!

The final episode of season two of The Kardashians dropped on Disney+ this morning, and viewers were delighted to see the moment that Khloé finally got to bring her newborn son home to meet his aunties, grandmother, and four-year-old sister True.

"Oh my gosh, look how beautiful you are!”, Khloé’s mother Kris Jenner exclaimed upon meeting her grandson. “So cute!"

Credit: Hulu/Disney+

“Oh my goodness, look at those lips!", Khloé’s big sister Kim gushed. Kris and Kim then added that Khloé’s newborn son has a lot of similarities to their brother Robert. "He is actually Rob's twin”, Kim said in amazement.

When the conversation came around to what Khloé was going to name her new little one, her mother Kris interjected with a comical idea. "How about Rob?”, she teased. “How about Rob Kardashian Thompson and just call him Rob Kardashian?" However, Khloé stays quiet during the suggestions, deciding to keep fans on the edge of their seats for a little bit longer.

43-year-old Kourtney was the last aunt to join the gathering, and she ended up blurting out a hilarious statement. “I wish I could breastfeed you,” she exclaimed upon seeing her new nephew.

Credit: Hulu/Disney+

In a confessional, Khloé showcased positivity after the difficulties of bringing her son into the world. She broke off her relationship with her baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, after the surrogacy began, when she discovered that he had been unfaithful and fathered another child.

“We have had a lot of high highs and definitely a lot of low lows,” Khloé confessed. “I wish you could write this s**t, so it wasn’t our reality, but whenever you go down, you know you go back up, and that’s the beauty of this family, we don’t stay down for long.”

Meanwhile, Khloé’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, continues to keep viewers waiting for the announcement of her second child’s name. Kylie gave birth to a son named Wolf in February of this year, but later remarked that she wanted to change his name.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

“My baby's name is still Wolf,” she confirmed at the end of the finale.

“I'll let you guys know when I change it, maybe I'll tell you guys in Season 3," she teased.

We can’t wait to find out soon!