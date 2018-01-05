Khloé admits she was encouraged to lose weight for the family brand

For as long as Khloé Kardashian has been in the spotlight, she has had to defend herself against criticism relating to her appearance.

Taller, broader and paler than older sisters, Kourtney and Kim, Khloé was unfairly considered the ugly duckling of the trio.

In recent years, Khloé began overhauling her lifestyle and devoted herself to a heath and fitness regime which resulted in huge weight loss – a move many attributed to her separation from Lamar Odom.

However, recent remarks have shed light on Khloe's physical transformation, and it seems it had less to do with her break-up and more to do with her brand.

While filming Revenge Body, the 33-year-old told contestants that pressure from within her world-famous family led to the transformation.

Recalling the remark that set the mission in motion, Khloé remembers being told: "Khloé, you got to lose weight cause you’re really hurting the brand."

While relatively pragmatic given her exposure to the entertainment industry, Khloé acknowledges the importance placed on appearance, but could not sidestep the upset it caused at the time.

"I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt," she admitted.

“I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it." she added.

We're with her on that.