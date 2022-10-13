Kevin Hart announces his dad’s death with touching tribute

Earlier today, Comedian Kevin Hart announced the tragic news that his dad, Henry, has passed away.

Kevin took to social media to share a moving tribute for his dad, thanking him for raising him well and making him the great dad he is today. He also mentioned his late mum in the message, who sadly passed away in 2007.

The Central Intelligence star posted a collection of photos of him and his dad to his 155M Instagram followers to honour him. Many of the pictures show them on family outings together, and at special occasions.

The 43-year-old captioned the post, “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it… Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten”.

He continued, “Give mom a hug for me… y’all did good man. Thank you for everything… I’m a better father because of you. We will all make you proud”.

Many famous faces and fans commented on the heartfelt tribute, sharing their condolences with Kevin and his family.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj penned, “Blessings bro. Love to you and the fam”, while Chelsea Lately star Chelsea Handler wrote, “Oh, sorry, Kev. He wouldn’t have left you before he knew you were good”.

“I glad he got to see you on top of the world bro. Blessings my dude”, added singer T-Pain.

Kevin’s dad appeared in his son’s Netflix documentary Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, where they discussed their estranged relationship due to his dad's former drug addiction, and how Kevin has forgiven his dad for being absent when he was younger.

Hart's dad was in poor health during filming of the docuseries, but as of yet, Kevin hasn’t announced Henry’s cause of death.