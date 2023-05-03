Kevin Costner confirms end of marriage to Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has announced the end of his marriage.

Last night, it was first reported by TMZ that Kevin’s wife, 49-year-old Christine Baumgartner, had filed for a divorce.

It was then later confirmed by a representative for the Yellowstone star that he and his wife are legally separating.

In a statement released to People, Kevin’s representative said: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," they added.

Christine has chosen to file for divorce after being married to the 68-year-old for almost 19 years.

Kevin and Christine first met in the early 1990s on a golf course. Kevin was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, at the time of their meeting.

Following The Bodyguard actor’s divorce from Cindy in 1994, Kevin and Christine then went on to date in 1999.

After a brief breakup during their relationship, Kevin and Christine finally tied the knot in September 2004. The pair then went on to welcome three children together – Cayden (15), Hayes (14) and Grace (2).

Kevin had recently spoken publicly about his marriage, giving praise to his now-former partner.

"My wife does things that just completely… It just helps,” he detailed in November in an interview with People.

“The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way,” he added at the time.