Kevin Clifton marks Stacey Dooley’s birthday with cute baby Minnie snap

It’s Stacey Dooley’s birthday today!

The documentarian is turning 36 today, and it is also her first birthday as a mum. The former Strictly Come Dancing champion welcomed her first child into the world in January, alongside her boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

To mark the special occasion, former Strictly pro Kevin has shared a rare photo of Stacey with their baby daughter Minnie.

The adorable snap showcases Stacey posing, ready to go out for the day as she holds little Minnie close to her.

“Happy Birthday my girl @sjdooley .The most wonderful and beautiful girl in the world,” Kevin penned in his caption.

“Enjoy today , u deserve everything,” the 40-year-old continued.

Kevin then sweetly signed off his caption with a heartwarming birthday message to Stacey. “Love u so much, Kev and Minnie”.

The couple are spending the day apart as Kevin is currently touring the UK on the Strictly Ballroom The Musical tour. However, Stacey revealed on her own Instagram stories that Kevin made sure to set up a few surprises at home for his partner.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

The mum-of-one posted a photo of silver letters that spell out her name, hanging in the couple’s living room. “Not with my @keviclifton today… but he knows I LOVE balloons for any occasion,” she exclaimed alongside the image.

“Wish you were here .. we miss youuuuu”, Stacey added, followed by a mouse emoji to represent baby Minnie.

Stacey also sweetly shared that Kevin wrote her a birthday card addressed to ‘Mummy’, on behalf of their daughter. “BEST bday card EVSSSSSSS”, Stacey gushed.

Stacey and Kevin have been in a relationship since 2019, after they partnered up and won Strictly Come Dancing together the previous year.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

On January 17, they announced that their first child had arrived into the world. To reveal their daughter’s birth and name, the couple jointly shared a cute snap of an envelope addressed to ‘Minnie’s parents’.

“Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!”, Stacey wrote at the time.

“I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”, she added.

Happy birthday to Stacey!