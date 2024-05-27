Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s latest achievement

Kerry Katona has been opening up about her daughter Heidi’s latest achievement.

The former Atomic Kitten band member has revealed she ‘can’t cope’ as Heidi has reached a new milestone.

After sharing the good news that Heidi will be attending a performing arts school once she finishes her GCSE exams, Kerry has admitted she’s going to miss her daughter as she has announced that she is moving away from home.

While sharing an insight into the milestone in her OK! column Kerry explained, “Heidi and I are going to have a little date night in London this week as I’m doing some work there and I’m taking her along. We have such a laugh together – she’s my golden child”.

“She’s moving to Liverpool to go to a performing arts school in the summer once she finishes her GCSEs and I’m really going to miss her. I can’t cope!”.

The 43-year-old went on to say, “She hates to admit it, but Heidi is definitely a mummy’s girl, so she’ll miss me too. Soon I’m only going to have Max and DJ at home, who will still be at each other’s throats…”.

Kerry previously revealed her older daughter Lilly, whom she shares with Westlife’s Brian McFabden, is planning on moving to Ireland to live with her grandparents.

Kerry said, “Lilly is looking for a fresh start so has decided she’s going to move over to Ireland to live with her grandparents on her dad’s side”.

“I think it’s a good thing because she’s 21 so it’ll be nice for her to stand on her own two feet, she rules the roost at our house!”.

The former reality star also confessed that while she was planning on moving to Marbella with her fiancé Ryan and her youngest children, they’ve put the plan on hold.

“It’s no secret that Ryan and I have been thinking of uprooting to Marbella for a while, but now we’re undecided. We have read that there’s been a couple of shootings in that area and we’re just not sure if it’s the best place for our family to move to”.

“Now, the plan is to stay in England and we’ve been viewing houses already – but we’d definitely like to downsize, as Heidi will be going to college soon, so it’ll just be Max, DJ, Ryan and I. A new home is on the horizon – but we won’t need as many rooms!”.