Kerry Katona is “over the moon” for ex-husband Brian McFadden

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has opened up about her reaction to hearing that her ex-husband, Brian McFadden is expecting his first child with his new finacé Danielle Parkinson.

When Kerry and Brian got together in the early noughties, marrying in 2002, they grasped all of our hearts. He was in Westlife, she was in Atomic Kitten — it was a tale as old as time… or so we thought.

Kerry and Brian were married from 2002 until 2006, when the pair finally decided to part ways. However, they also share two daughters together, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly-Sue

While the two haven’t been together in quite some time, Kerry made it clear that she’s “absolutely over the moon” for Brian and Danielle following their pregnancy announcement last month.

“They’ve really struggled over the years,” Kerry explains in her weekly column for new! magazine, referring to their two previous miscarriages and IVF struggles.

“I absolutely adore Danielle – she’s going to make a wonderful mum. She’s a great stepmother to my children Molly and Lilly.”

“I bought them a baby grow and Brian sent me a picture of his head on it to say thank you,” Kerry revealed, before adding, “When you have a baby with someone you love, it’s always a wonderful thing.”