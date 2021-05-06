Kérastase launch the ultimate range for curls, coils & waves

At Kérastase, Curl Manifesto continues their mission to care for every hair type and need, with a range solely dedicated to all curls and coils. The 7-piece range and 1 in-salon treatment is completely modulable depending on your type of coil, curl or wave – making for a fully personalised and bespoke regime.

The new range is out today with the line-up including:

Bain Hydratation Douceur RRP €25.70

This is a gentle hydrating creamy shampoo infused with Manuka Honey and Ceramide for curly, very curly and coily hair. It gently cleanses scalp and hair removing dirt, impurities, pollution and build-up. Curls feel hydrated and revitalised, helping to enhance the curl pattern without weighing them down.

Fondant Hydratation RRP €32.50

This is lightweight moisture replenishing conditioner infused with Manuka Honey and Ceramide for curly and very curly hair. Curls feel moisturised, without feeling weighed down, and curls are gently detangled to help prevent stubborn knots. Curls have more body, bounce and elasticity.

Masque Beurre Haute Nutrition RRP €44.00

This is an extra-rich nourishing mask treatment infused with Manuka Honey and Ceramide for very curly and coily hair. Its rich formula intensely nourishes brittle curls and coils to help prevent further breakage. Curls feel silky and soft with more elasticity, helping them spring into shape.

Crème De Jour Fondamentale RRP €32.50

This is a daily moisturising leave-in treatment infused with Manuka Honey and Ceramide for curly, very curly and coily hair. Ultra-lightweight smoothing cream that provides intense hydration, effortless detangling and heat protection up to 230°C. Helps to preserve curl pattern by helping shield the hair from up to 80% humidity.

Huile Sublime Repair RRP €43.00

This is nourishing multi-use scalp & hair oil treatment infused with Manuka honey and Ceramide for very curly and coily hair. This nourishing versatile oil blend can be used in different steps of the hair and scalp care routine to help add moisture and enhance shine. Natural oils & silicone free for a natural feel.

Gelée Curl Contour RRP €32.50

This is curl enhancing defining gel-cream infused with Manuka honey and Ceramide for curly, very curly and coily hair. Combines the hydration properties of a cream and the hold of a gel. Use to style and help amplify curl's natural shape with softness, definition, and no crunch. Curls are left bouncy and intensely shiny.

Hero Product: Refresh Absolu RRP €32.50

This is second day curl refreshing spray infused with Manuka honey and Ceramide for curly, very curly and coily hair. Lightweight mist helps rehydrate, revitalize and reactivate curl definition between washes. Promotes the hairs natural curl pattern, enhances bounce and volume while enhancing shine.

In Salon – Fusio-Dose Concentré De Forme From RRP £15

This nourishing available in salon service – it replenishes curls, enhances shine and adds body and bounce.

Education and training:

Beyond the range, Kérastase will be further dedicated to supporting all their salons and stylists with the confidence they need to care for all curls and coils. Various trainings will be made to upskill all hairstylists – there will be masterclasses with experts, live e-classes and tutorials specific to caring for all curls and coils. Hairstylists can access this through the L’Oreal Professional Products education platform, Access, which provides thousands of stylists with the opportunity to elevate their expertise and upskill them further at the click of a button. If you are a stylist, you can sign-up to Access here.

Global inclusivity and education advisor:

As part of this education program, Kérastase also announce celebrity hairstylist Vernon François as the Kérastase Global Inclusivity Advisor and Educator. In his role with the brand, François will educate and communicate in partnership with Kérastase about Curl Manifesto, bringing this new range’s purpose and messaging to life through digital communication and social activations. Vernon François will also work closely with the Global Kérastase teams in Paris, advising the brand on how to empower hairdressers to care for all hair types, building a truly inclusive brand.

Vernon François, Kérastase Global Inclusivity Advisor & Educator

Vernon François said: “Collaborating with Kérastase as Global Inclusivity and Education Advisor is seeing the industry changing. Making a tangible difference at the core of hairdressing is my career-long ambition becoming reality. The visible impact of Curl Manifesto is the tip of the iceberg – from the models who feature in the campaign, to the photos that have been selected, to the language that is used. One step at a time, through multiple initiatives, we are equipping hairstylists – and other vital influencers – to enable individuals to embrace the beauty and versatility of their hair’s true texture. The education is multi-layered. There is a lot of work to be done, it is by no means an easy path, but it is the right one, and I cannot wait for the world to benefit from what we have in store.”