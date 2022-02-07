Kérastase launch 7 at-home products with new Kérastase Chroma Absolu range.

In the realm of personal hair aesthetics, hair colour is paramount. It is one of the most impactful ways to self-actualise, to shift the way the world sees you. Colouring your hair however you like, as often as you like, means total freedom and the power to choose who you are. But what about the potential damage? Lots of would-be colour adventurers choose to play it safe, but only because they’re not sure if they’ll be able to care for their hair on the other side. The haircare market offers a limited set of solutions that fail to address the full range of colours and colour concerns. Until now.

Kérastase has just launched new Chroma Absolu. It is a complete, customisable colour care range that supports the hair fibre from the inside out, through any colour treatment you dare to do. On the heels of the success of the blockbuster Blond Absolu, the new range cracks the code to colour care. Kérastase takes a powerful, skincare-inspired approach to building and maintaining the health of the fibre. Chroma Absolu expands breakthrough colour care to a full spectrum of shades, textures and frequencies. Now, anyone can have the colour they want, whenever they want – without sacrificing healthy hair.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu offers high-tech active ingredients to help protect and restore the hair fibre from the inside out, even through frequent colour treatment – creating a healthy base for beautiful, long-lasting colour. The ranges offers personalised acidic action to restore hair from the inside out, creating a healthy base for beautiful, long-lasting colour. Three acids are at the heart of the range including Amio Acid to rebuild, Tartaric Acid to brighten and Lactic Acid to smoothe and they are now the heroes in the quest to maintain colour-treated hair.

This new range extends custom care solutions to every shade and texture of colour-treated hair with safe, high performing acid formulas that apply powerful skincare ingredients to hair care.

The new Kérastase Chroma range backed by science includes 7 at-home products including: a protective Shampoo system; a repairing anti-porosity Conditioner; a deep anti-porosity filling Masque; a HERO resurfacing High Shine weekly rinse treatment; and an anti-frizz antioxidant thermic serum.

Bain Chroma Respect – a hydrating and protective shampoo system – RRP €25.90

Bain Riche Chroma Respect – a nourishing protective shampoo system – RRP €25.90

Fondant Cica Chroma – this is a repairing anti-porosity conditioner system – RRP €34.25

Masque Chroma Filler – this is a deep anti-porosity filling masque system – RRP €46.35

Soin Acide Chroma Gloss – this is a resurfacing high shine rinse treatment – RRP €46.35

Masque Vert Chroma Neutralisant – this is for dark brunettes and is a perfecting anti-red masque – RRP €46.35

Serum Chroma Thermique – this is an anti-frizz, antioxidant thermic serum – RRP €31.60

The new Kérastase Chroma Absolute range available in Kérastase partner salons nationwide.