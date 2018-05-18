THIS is who will be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle tomorrow

Yesterday Meghan Markle confirmed the sad news that her father, Thomas, will not attend the royal wedding tomorrow.

The 73-year-old was originally going to walk his daughter down the aisle but is no longer able to.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Meghan said in a statement released by Kensington Palace, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to share our special day with you on Saturday."

Now it's been revealed who will be accompanying the former Suits star as she walks down the aisle on her big day.

The 36-year-old actress asked her soon-to-be father-in-law Prince Charles to take on the job.

The 69-year-old seems happy to fill the role. A statement from Kensington Palace on the matter reads, "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

As well, he has no daughter of his own, so this may be the Prince's only opportunity to take part in this long-standing tradition.

We look forward to seeing them walk together arm in arm tomorrow!