Kendall and Kylie just dropped a fierce new swimwear collection

Summer 2018 is just around the corner and as temperatures (slowly) begin to rise, our thoughts can't help but drift to poolside cocktails and exotic holiday destinations.

Whether you're planning a holiday with the girls or a relaxing week with your other half, it's time to start thinking about the all-important swimwear – and who better than the Jenner sisters to teach us how it's done?

Kendall and Kylie have just launched their second swimwear collection with online retailer Revolve, and it's fierce AF.

From rainbow pinstripes to classic leopard print, the line includes a staller selection of bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups and sarongs.

Here's just some of our favourite pieces:

While the sisters both appeared in the ad campaign for the their first swimwear collection, this time it was only Kendall who showed off her toned physique in a red and white bikini.

Of course, this is most likely due to the fact that Kylie has a newborn baby to look after and doesn't really have time for photoshoots – totally fair, tbh.

The full collection is available now on revolve.com.