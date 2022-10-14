Kelsey Parker opens up to fans & thanks them for support after NTA’s

Kelsey Parker, the wife of the late Tom Parker, has opened up to fans to thank them for their support after she attended the National Television Awards last night.

Tom tragically passed away in March of this year, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020. His documentary was based on him and his family learning to live with his diagnosis.

Despite not winning an NTA for Tom’s documentary Inside My Head, which was up for Best Authored Documentary along with Breast Cancer and Me by Julia Bradbury, Katie Price’s What Harvey Did Next, Paddy and Christine McGuinness for Our Family and Autism, and Kate Garraway’s Caring for Derek, Kelsey was grateful for the support she received.

On the night, Kate Garraway won the award for her documentary Caring for Derek, which is based on her becoming her husband’s carer since he suffered huge health issues after battling Covid-19 and being put in a medically induced coma.

Taking to Instagram today, Kelsey shared a snap of her and The Wanted’s Tom with the caption, “Just wanted to say thank you for all your support & votes for the NTAs. My inbox is full with lovely messages”.

“Yesterday was a big, overwhelming day. Walking the red carpet solo- another first without Tom. As always I got my positivity on and went for it. Grateful to have had Tom’s parents and The Wanted boys by my side”.

The 32-year-old added, “We may not have won but we still got a chance to celebrate Tom’s legacy. No matter the result he’ll always be our winner”.

Many friends and followers of Kelsey’s headed to the comments to share more of their support for her.

The Wanted band member Max George wrote, “Always… well done Kels”, while singer RuthAnne penned, “Our winner forever!!!”.

“You don’t need to win an award, you win peoples hearts and love from just showing that heartfelt and moving documentary and just fighting on for your husband”, added a fan.

At the NTA’s, a clip of In My Head was played on the big screens, where Tom was talking about performing on stage with The Wanted for the last time. Kelsey could be seen getting instantly emotional at the clip of her late husband.