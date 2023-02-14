Kelsey Parker honours late husband Tom in emotional post

Kelsey Parker has honoured her late husband Tom Parker with a heartfelt and emotional tribute to mark the first Valentine’s Day since his death.

Tom, member of the boyband The Wanted, tragically passed away in March 2022 after a battle with a terminal brain tumour.

Kelsey has taken today to reflect on her relationship with Tom and detailed how they spent their last Valentine’s Day together.

Sharing a photo of the pair kissing to Instagram, the mum-of-two wrote, “This time last year I was full of hope. We were in Spain where Tom was in daily therapy and he was the strongest and healthiest he’d been in a long time”.

“I was lucky enough to spend Valentine’s and another 3 weeks just me and Tom. I never could have known how precious that time was or imagined the pain that was ahead of me and now, a year later, I’m facing the anniversary of a whole year without you Tom”.

Kelsey then revealed that she wasn’t sure if she should share a Valentine’s Day post but decided to in order to tell others about how she feels.

“I’m angry, sad, lonely, wishing more than anything that none of this happened to us. But it did and I’m grateful for the years we had, the love we shared and the babies we made. I’m so grateful for them. They bring me joy every single day”.

Parker continued by telling her followers that if they are lucky enough to have someone to spend Valentine’s Day with to ‘cherish it’ and ‘soak it up’. “Reflect on the importance of your relationship, the love you feel for each other and remember to honour it”.

“If you’re on your own, remember you’re not on your own. Valentines is a day to celebrate love so celebrate all the love in your world, whether it’s romantic or not. I couldn’t feel any more loved by everyone on here who has followed, supported, liked, commented, sent me DM’s when I’ve needed them most”.

“My family, my friends, my village – everyone who has got us through the last year. That anniversary is coming and it’s one of the hardest times right now but today I’m going to remember how loved I felt for the last 13 valentines with Tom”.

Kelsey closed off by adding “The years he went all out, the years we spent a part but so in love and I’m just going to remember how lucky I was. I love you Tom. Thank you for the best years of my life”.

Many of Kelsey’s followers headed to the comments to share their support with her. One wrote, “Oh Kelsey, what a beautiful post & tribute to Tom. You are simply fabulous! Thinking of you today”.

“Truly beautiful words, on a day that full is full of love but also so hard it was clear to see how much he cherished you”, penned a second.

A third fan added, “That's made me cry. From the heart what a beautiful written love felt message. Your brave and beautiful and your very strong”.