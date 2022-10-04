Kelly Osbourne excitedly confirms gender of her first baby

Kelly Osbourne is having a boy!

The reality TV star has confirmed the gender of her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Kelly revealed the exciting news with Entertainment Tonight, and explained that she never got a proper chance to announce the news herself as her dad, Ozzy, had let it slip previously.

While speaking to ET’s Matt Cohen about her appearance on her family's new show The Osbournes, Cohen played a video of Ozzy excitedly talking about Kelly’s pregnancy, saying, “She’s big and she’s beautiful and I love it…She’s having a boy”.

After watching the clip, through laughter, Kelly said, “I mean, he’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on! Like, come on!”.

“But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy”.

The 37-year-old added, “It’s the first, from out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so he’s planning all these things”. Kelly’s brother, Jack, is a dad to four girls- Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple.

Many fans of the mum-to-be commented on her pregnancy announcement photo on Instagram to congratulate her announcement of the baby’s gender.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations I am so happy for you & your family, this little boy will be spoiled with so much love and it helps that he will have the raddest mom ever”.

Kelly announced that she and her Slipknot singer boyfriend were expecting their first child together back in May of this year, after the pair became ‘Instagram official’ in February.

Recently, Kelly opened up about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes, and has been campaigning to fight the overconsumption of refined sugars. On her latest Instagram post she revealed, “I want to share this with you given the news about my recent onset of gestational diabetes during pregnancy, and how cutting out sugar and eating healthier has helped me”.