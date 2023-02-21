Kellie Bright tells all about dramatic EastEnders flash-forward

Kellie Bright has been giving EastEnders fans all the details!

Fans of the BBC soap were shocked last night when its most recent episode ended with a twist and unexpectedly flashed forward to this year’s Christmas episode.

Kellie, who plays landlady Linda Carter, could be seen walking into the iconic Queen Vic pub in shock, and joining five of Albert Square’s other leading ladies – Stacey, Suki, Sharon, Denise and Kathy. With Sharon wearing a wedding dress, audiences gasped as it was revealed that one of the women had killed a male character – but who?

Credit: BBC

Well, actress Kellie Bright has been trying to clear up some of the confusion!

The 46-year-old appeared on This Morning earlier today and was promptly quizzed by presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the shocking cliffhanger.

“I don't think this has been done before, I think this is a brand-new concept for Walford,” Kellie exclaimed. “It’s really clever and all I know is that I’m really excited.”

Credit: BBC

The star also gave viewers a hint into Linda’s story. “When we filmed that flash-forward, we weren’t told very much at all. One of the things that you can’t really see is that I had a split lip – I don’t know why, I don’t know how,” she teased.

After confirming that a stunt double was used to film the close-up of the victim to conceal his identity, Kellie then confirmed that none of the leading ladies know who the murderer or victim is.

“When we filmed it, they actually made Tish [Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon] film it two ways. So, we had a ‘He’s dead’ and a ‘She’s dead’”, she exclaimed. “So watching it last night was really the first time that I was like ‘Oh, it is a man!’”

Credit: BBC

Speaking to the Radio Times ahead of last night’s episode, the actress also expressed how excited she is to work with the other Walford women.

"What I love is, obviously I get to work with Tish a lot which is fantastic because I love her, but I don’t actually get to work with a lot of the other actresses very much at all so I’m really pleased about that, although I don’t actually know how much interaction we are going to have over the next year,” Kellie shared.

We can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!

Feature photo credit: BBC