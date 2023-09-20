Keith Barry brings new show ‘Mind Games’ to Dublin

Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, is bringing his show 'Mind Games' to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Saturday 27 January 2024. The announcement follows a sold out run of shows earlier this year – including Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre and Gaiety Theatre.

Keith Barry is a man of mystery. He believes magic and wonder is what the world needs right now more than any other time in history. Mind Games will remain a mystery with the content of the show being kept a complete secret except for those lucky enough to witness it live.

Keith Barry, the internationally acclaimed Mind Magician. has been blazing a trail across the globe for many years. His mind-blowing skills have been showcased in over forty international television shows, including most recently 'Hypnotize Me' which aired on the CW network in the US -based on the smash ITV hit 'You're Back in The Room', ‘Hypnotize Me’ went down a storm with the American audience – as well as RTÉ series 'The Keith Barry Experience'. Alongside his own hugely successful US TV series, including ‘Deception with Keith Barry’, Keith Barry has appeared many times on some of the most prestigious US shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Jimmy Kimmel Show and The Conan O’Brien Show. He has also brain-hacked many celebrities including Woody Harrelson, Bono, Nicole Scherzinger, Morgan Freeman and many more.

Keith Barry has written, produced and performed many of his own stage shows in the last fifteen years and has sold out venues in the US, Australia, Canada, Spain, South Africa, the UK and of course his native Ireland. He has also presented his keynote speech ‘Mind Magic’ at places such as The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The Pendulum Summit and The Dublin Tech Summit. Keith Barry’s TED Talk has been in the top twenty-five TED Talks since 2008 and it currently boasts over twenty-five million views.

A true master of his craft, don't miss Keith Barry's new show 'Mind Games' at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Saturday 27 January 2024.

Tickets from €35.05 including booking fee on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie.