Keeping it simple: 10 easy breezy jumpsuits perfect for everyday wear
Are you in a bit of a fashion rut thanks to the endless lockdowns, working from home and the lack of social activity? Because we certainly are!
If the thoughts of actually putting some effort into your outfits for the first time in a year is a bit too much to handle right now, then you should definitely consider investing in a few new easy breezy jumpsuits.
Not only are they effortlessly stylish but they’re also super convenient and perfect for everyday wear.
Here’s a collection of just some jumpsuits we’re loving right now, which would make a great addition to your spring/summer wardrobe.
ASOS DESIGN curve button front square neck peg leg jumpsuit in red spot
€39.99
This pretty one-piece is incredibly comfortable and fits like a glove. Not to mention it's super versatile, ideal for lounging around the house, going on date nights and everything in between.
Wrangler tie dye denim boilersuit in blue
€124.99
Everyone needs a statement jumpsuit that requires little to no accessorising. Plus, this cute tie-dye print is quite trendy right now!
ASOS DESIGN wide leg textured dungaree in check print
€37.99
We can already picture ourselves donning this little number, enjoying the sunshine in the garden with a cocktail in one hand and a cheesy romance novel in the other.
ASOS DESIGN button through cuffed jumpsuit in oatmeal
€37.99
Imagine an outfit that's just as comfy and effortless as PJs, but more stylish than your typical loungewear — this is it!
Levi's Plus utility jumpsuit with long sleeve in khaki
€131.99
We're in love with this sage green colour that's been popping up everywhere lately, and it adds such a lovely earthy vibe to this gorgeous piece which is bound to become a weekly staple in our wardrobe rotation.
Missguided jumpsuit with frill front in stripe
€38.99
We adore the sweet little frills on this simple yet sophisticated jumpsuit.
ASOS DESIGN tall plisse wrap jumpsuit in mono spot print
€47.99
If you're a taller gal looking for an easy breezy jumpsuit to wear all summer long then this is the jumpsuit for you!
ASOS DESIGN petite fluffy rib collar tie waist jumpsuit in soft rust
€37.99
Maybe you can't wear your dressing gown outside the house, but you can wear this cosy number which is just as good.
ASOS DESIGN cami minimal pocket jumpsuit in khaki
€22.99
This one's such a bargain and it has pockets — what's not to love?!
ASOS DESIGN curve shirred elastic back jumpsuit in tomato red
€34.99
This vibrant piece would look incredible with a nice tan and some simple gold jewellery, perfect for these spring/summer months.