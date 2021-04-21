Keeping it simple: 10 easy breezy jumpsuits perfect for everyday wear

Are you in a bit of a fashion rut thanks to the endless lockdowns, working from home and the lack of social activity? Because we certainly are!

If the thoughts of actually putting some effort into your outfits for the first time in a year is a bit too much to handle right now, then you should definitely consider investing in a few new easy breezy jumpsuits.

Not only are they effortlessly stylish but they’re also super convenient and perfect for everyday wear.

Here’s a collection of just some jumpsuits we’re loving right now, which would make a great addition to your spring/summer wardrobe.

€39.99

This pretty one-piece is incredibly comfortable and fits like a glove. Not to mention it's super versatile, ideal for lounging around the house, going on date nights and everything in between.

€124.99

Everyone needs a statement jumpsuit that requires little to no accessorising. Plus, this cute tie-dye print is quite trendy right now!

€37.99

We can already picture ourselves donning this little number, enjoying the sunshine in the garden with a cocktail in one hand and a cheesy romance novel in the other.

€37.99

Imagine an outfit that's just as comfy and effortless as PJs, but more stylish than your typical loungewear — this is it!

€131.99

We're in love with this sage green colour that's been popping up everywhere lately, and it adds such a lovely earthy vibe to this gorgeous piece which is bound to become a weekly staple in our wardrobe rotation.

€38.99

We adore the sweet little frills on this simple yet sophisticated jumpsuit.

€47.99

If you're a taller gal looking for an easy breezy jumpsuit to wear all summer long then this is the jumpsuit for you!

€37.99

Maybe you can't wear your dressing gown outside the house, but you can wear this cosy number which is just as good.

€22.99

This one's such a bargain and it has pockets — what's not to love?!

€34.99

This vibrant piece would look incredible with a nice tan and some simple gold jewellery, perfect for these spring/summer months.