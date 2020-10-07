Katy Perry’s newborn daughter Daisy Bloom is the image of her dad

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed the birth of their first child together two months ago, a beautiful baby girl they sweetly named Daisy Dove Bloom.

While the pair are yet to share a photo of their little bundle of joy, it’s clear Orlando is absolutely smitten with his blue-eyed girl, as he gushed all about her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

“Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/mini-mum/mini-Kate,” Orlando revealed excitedly. “The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini-me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor added lovingly.

Orlando joked that then, “she sort of looked like my mum so I got confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me/my mini-mum so it was a bit confusing.”

Orlando and Katy seemed to have given birth to the baby of dreams, as the 43-year-old dad then revealed that their newborn baby is already sleeping through the night, no problem.

“She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing,” Orlando said before adding that he chants to Daisy to sooth her, earning him some serious “daddy points”.

While Daisy Dove is Katy and Orlando’s first child together, Orlando also has a nine-year-old son named Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

When asked about Flynn and Daisy’s sibling relationship, the dad-of-two explained, “He's very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he's the best.”

Orlando also went on to explain that they are doing “a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot,” giving them plenty of time to nest as a family.