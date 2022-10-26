Katy Perry shares rare family snap as she celebrates birthday

Katy Perry has a lot to celebrate!

The Teenage Dream singer turned 38 yesterday, and to the delight of her fans, she has shared a rare snapshot of her family to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram last night, the hitmaker revealed a gorgeous photo of her hands layered together with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

“every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you,” Katy penned in her caption. “38 and grateful”.

In his own birthday tribute to his partner, Orlando shared an adorable selfie of the couple together.

“Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling,” he wrote sweetly.

“love you to Pluto and back,” Katy responded in Orlando’s comments section.

Katy and Orlando originally got together in January 2016, but called off their relationship in March 2017 after just over a year of dating. However, the pair then got back together in Februrary 2018, and on Valentine’s Day of the following year, Orlando proposed!

The couple have had to postpone their wedding several times due to the Covid pandemic. In March 2020, Katy revealed in a music video that she was expecting her first child. In August of that year, the pair welcomed Daisy Dove into the world.

In January of this year, Katy spoke to People and decided to share some private details about her daughter’s life and personality. “Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me and her father, which is fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out,” she joked.

The mum-of-one has also confirmed that Daisy is already beginning to follow in her parents’ footsteps. “She's a ham. She likes to dress up. She's not very shy,” Katy teased. “She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

Happy birthday to Katy, and we’re glad to hear that she is loving life as a mum!