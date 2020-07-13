Katy Perry asks Jennifer Aniston to be daughter’s godmother

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are preparing to welcome their first child into the world later this summer. The couple are expecting a baby girl and with Perry’s due date just around the corner, they have a lot of important decisions to make.

Perry has made one vital choice about her little girl’s life and we’re so excited for her.

The singer has picked her daughter’s godmother and it’s safe to say she couldn’t have picked anyone better (or cooler.)

Jennifer Aniston will be Bloom and Perry’s child’s godmother and sources say she is extremely honoured.

“Jennifer] is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her. Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up,” an insider told The Sun.

Speaking about her pregnancy, the Firework singer shared: “I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music."

This will be Katy’s first child. Her actor beau is already a dad to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.