Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal they’re expecting a girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the sex of their first child. The doting couple confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl!

Perry posted a photo of Bloom's face covered in pink icing to announce the big news. She simply captioned the photo: “It’s a girl.” She also tagged the location as ‘Girls Run The World’.

Her followers were quick to congratulate the mum-to-be: “Congrats guys!! Y’all are gonna be such great parents.”

Another added: “Love how happy he is. Congrats to u both on ur baby girl.”

“May God Bless your little girl's future with love and happiness,” another shared.

The Firework singer revealed she was expecting her first child in a music video for her song Never Worn White. Perry is set to give birth this summer.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she shared: “I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music."

This will be Katy’s first child. Her actor beau is already a dad to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

We cannot wait for the pair to welcome their baby girl into the world!