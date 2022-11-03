Katie Price reveals she is undergoing tests for ADHD

Katie Price has been opening up about her mental health.

The 44-year-old has shared the news that she is currently undergoing tests to see if she has been living with undiagnosed ADHD.

ADHD, which stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a behavioural condition that can cause someone to experience symptoms such as a short attention span, constant fidgeting, and acting without thinking.

Typically, ADHD can be managed with medication and therapy. In most cases, ADHD is usually first discovered during childhood and teenage years. However, because the condition was not formally recognised in countries such as the UK until 2000, more and more people are being diagnosed much later in life.

Speaking on her OnlyFans website page, the model explained the reason why she is currently undertaking ADHD tests. "I went to see a doctor to see if I have ADHD and it turns out, I probably have!", Katie detailed.

Katie went on to explain what the next steps are for her. "I have got some forms to fill out, say what I was like as a kid, my mum’s got to fill out forms and my dad, and then my next appointment is when I’m back from Thailand."

Katie is currently in Thailand on holiday with her fiancé Carl Woods. The mum-of-five has promised to keep her fans updated on her mental health journey as much as she can.

Well done to Katie for speaking out on such an important issue, and we hope that her tests will provide her with some answers!