Katie Price decides to move autistic son Harvey into a care home

Mum-of-five Katie Price has made the extremely tough decision to move her 18-year-old son Harvey, who suffers with autism, into a care home full-time.

While speaking to The Sun, Katie explains that she wants Harvey to move into a residential college for people with autism and other learning disabilities, so that he has the best chance of forging a more independent life for himself.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” Katie added.

“This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.”

Katie explains that Harvey would be in this residential college until he’s 25-years-old, which will “allow him to live semi-independently — supported by trained staff and with his own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.”

“I’m hoping he will make friends so he can socialise at the weekends, but if he has no plans then he can come home whenever he wants,” the reality TV star adds.

Sure to miss her eldest child dearly though, Katie confessed, “When he’s three hours away it will break my heart because I won’t be able to get there as I’ve got to juggle him with my other kids.”

Katie is already a proud mum to her other four children; Junior (15) and Princess (13), whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, along with Jett (7) and Bunny (6) whom she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Harvey’s autism means that loud noises can trigger him, resulting in him lashing out unpredictably. Because of this, Katie fears that he may have an outburst in public, resulting in him being restrained by police and getting sectioned.

“You hear about people with autism being arrested and when they’re restrained they go mad and get sectioned. That’s why I want to find the right college for him so if there’s ever a case where he kicks off, I’m involved,” Katie explains.

According to the 42-year-old TV personality, she and her eldest child have an “incredible bond”, which can be seen on her new BBC show, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, due to air on January 25 at 8:30pm, which documents her life as her son’s carer.