Katie Piper flooded with kind messages after emergency eye surgery

Loose Women star Katie Piper has been flooded with messages of support from celebrity pals and fans alike after revealing she had to undergo an emergency eye operation.

Katie took to Instagram to update her 1M followers about how the surgery went after her husband noticed a hole in her eye.

The 38-year-old shared a selfie with her eye bandaged up, as well as a photo of her and her doctor, with the caption, “Emergency Operation for me".

"On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn't tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries”.

“I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work. By Sunday night I felt nausea and in extreme pain”.

The mum-of-two went on to explain, “I got in touch with my eye specialist @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk and unfortunately he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated. This had always been a fear that it would happen”.

“Yesterday @sherazdaya sourced tissue for me and operated on me. I cannot thank him and his team enough, their knowledge and expertise but also how kind and caring they all are”.

Piper closed off by adding, “There maybe some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis. Huge thank you team @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk You are the best!”.

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to show their support for Katie. Singer Alexandra Burke wrote, “Sending you love darling and positive healing energy xxx”.

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan penned, “Your bravery is just astounding, sending lots of love”, followed by Olympic boxer Nicola Adams writing, “Sending positive vibes”.

Gordan Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, said, “Wishing you a speedy recovery”. Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez added, “Sending you all the love”, among the multitude of messages for Katie.