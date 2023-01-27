Kathy Hilton ‘thrilled’ as Paris welcomes first child

Kathy Hilton is ‘over the moon’ to be a grandmother again.

Paris Hilton completely shocked fans when she announced the news earlier this week that she is now a mum.

Since her daughter revealed the wonderful news, Kathy has shared a sweet tribute to Paris from her and her husband Rick Hilton.

Credit: Paris Hilton Instagram

Speaking to People, Kathy said, “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents”.

“We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family”.

Paris revealed she and her husband Carter welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world by posting an adorable snap to her 21.8M Instagram followers of the Stars Are Blind singer holding her newborn’s hand.

The 41-year-old wrote, “You are already loved beyond words”, before adding a blue heart emoji.

Credit: Paris Hilton Instagram

When talking to People about her new arrival, Hilton explained, “It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other”.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy”.

More of Paris’ loved ones shared their excitement for her bundle of joy’s arrival on social media.

Kim Kardashian said, “So happy for you guys!”, while Donatella Versace wrote, “Congratulations Paris! Love you”.

Credit: Paris Hilton Instagram

“Congratulations, what a blessing!!!!! We love you!”, added Kris Jenner.

As well as being parents to 41-year-old Paris, Kathy and Rick Hilton are mum and dad to 39-year-old Nicky, 33-year-old Barron and 28-year-old Conrad.

Since Paris’ baby boy was born, Kathy and Rick are proud grandparents to six grandchildren. Nicky Hilton has three children, while Barron is a dad-of-two.