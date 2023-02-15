Katherine Ryan looks for advice on how to use her placenta

Katherine Ryan has revealed she has kept her placenta from when she gave birth to her daughter in the freezer and is now seeking advice on ways she can use it.

The comedian welcomed her daughter, Fenna, into the world back in December, making her a mum-of-three.

Now, Katherine took to her Instagram Stories to ask her 904K followers for ideas on what she can do with her placenta.

Credit: Katherine Ryan Instagram

Sharing a video of herself holding baby Fenna, she said, “I have yet to consume this baby’s placenta. It’s still in the freezer and I was going to either send it away to be freeze-dried or, I don’t know, use it to plant a tree”.

“But is there anything else I can do with the placenta specifically to cheat time?”, she asked lightheartedly.

“I think by now we all know that the only reason I’m having these kids is to harvest their stem cells”, she joked as she left a question box on screen so fans could share their answer with her. “Do let me know what you think”, the 39-year-old added.

Katherine welcomed Fenna into the world with her partner Bobby Koostra. When announcing she has made her arrival, Booby shared a photo of their newborn as well as a snap of Katherine in a birthing pool, to Instagram.

The proud dad captioned the post, “Fenna Grace Kootstra. Dec 16, at 12:05am. Mom is incredible! Proving her strength repeatedly through the relatively lengthy delivery at home. We are so blessed:)”.

Katherine and Bobby already share a son together named Fred, whom they welcome into the world in June 2021. Katherine also has a teenage daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.