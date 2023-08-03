Katherine Ryan fans delighted as she announces new TV show

Katherine Ryan is set to star in her own documentary series and fans of the comedian are thrilled.

Katherine and her family will appear in their new show, titled Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance, which will be airing next year on W and UKTV Play.

The show, consisting of four 60 minute episodes, will delve into Katherine’s personal life of juggling parenthood with her three children while working as a comedian.

Announcing the brilliant news on Instagram, the W Channel posted a snap of Katherine with her partner Bobby Kootstra and their son Fred.

The channel revealed, “New show alert! Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance is coming to W channel and @UKTVPlay next year”.

“The brand-new, original series will see Katherine explore a whole host of extreme parenting techniques as she juggles parenthood with the glamorous, and often intense lifestyle of being a comedian at the top of her game”.

Many fans of Ryan’s headed to social media to share their excitement over the news of the docu-series.

“Can’t wait”, one fan wrote, while a second penned, “Can’t wait. Love her”.

The Taskmaster star opened up about filming the series and explained, “Since filming Backstage with Katherine Ryan, I've been hoping to work with Expectation on another unique 'all access' project”.

“Parental Guidance gives plenty of food for thought while putting comedy front and centre. We are thrilled to bring this provocative new show to UKTV”.

Sharing more details of the show, UKTV channel revealed the documentary “offers a unique insight into unconventional parenting techniques and 'alternative' lifestyles”.

“From potty training at eight months to co-sleeping, some might consider Katherine's own parenting methods to be extreme – but that's nothing compared to the extreme parents she'll be meeting in this series”.

They added, “With special access to Katherine's family life, viewers will see how she juggles parenthood with the glamourous and often intense lifestyle of being a comedian at the top of her game”.

Katherine and Bobby share two children together- two-year-old Fred and baby Fenna, who was born in December 2022. Katherine is also mum to 13-year-old Violet from a previous relationship.