Katherine Ryan announces birth of her third child & shares unique name

Katherine Ryan is now a mum-of-three!

The Canadian comedian has shared the news that she has given birth to her third child. Katherine has welcomed baby Fenna Grace into the world, alongside her partner Bobby Koostra.

We love the unique name the couple chose for their little one! Fenna is of Dutch origin and means 'peace'.

Taking to social media, Bobby shared an adorable photo of their new arrival alongside a snap of Katherine in a birthing pool, revealing that her newborn has arrived.

The proud dad captioned the post, "Fenna Grace Kootstra. Dec 16, at 12:05am. Mom is incredible! Proving her strength repeatedly through the relatively lengthy delivery at home. We are so blessed:)".

Comedian Katherine also shared a picture to her Instagram Stories showing her son, Fred, looking at his new baby sister.

Katherine first announced her pregnancy in July, deciding to share the news on her podcast, Katherine Ryan: Telling Everybody Everything.

"You guys know I'm pregnant, I've been pregnant for a while and here's how I did that,” she detailed at the time.

“I got pregnant while breastfeeding the first time I tried and to be honest with you I don't think it's going to work because I'm 39 – I would have been 38 when I got pregnant,” she remembered.

Katherine then reminisced on her discussions with Bobby about having more children. "And I thought 'we've got to get the kids out of the way'. You never know how long you're gonna have and I love my kids,” she gushed. "I just thought, 'well let's go for it.'"

The mum-of-three also added on her podcast that she doesn’t make a habit of publicly disclosing her due date. "You should never tell people your due date. If you never tell them, they can never start hassling you around that time,” she explained.

Katherine already shares another child with her partner Bobby. The comedian gave birth to Fred in June 2021. She also has a 13-year-old daughter named Violet from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to Katherine and Bobby!