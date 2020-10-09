Katherine McPhee is expecting her first baby with David Foster

It seems congratulations are in order for the Broadway star, Katherine McPhee (36), who is reportedly expecting her first child with husband, David Foster (70).

People broke the news, by sharing a series of photographs of the pair out shopping for baby buys in Montecito, California on Tuesday. While this will be Katherine's fist baby, and the couple's first child together, David has five other daughters from previous relationships — Allison (50), Amy (46), Sara (39), Erin (38), and Jordan (34).

According to a source who spoke to E! News, "Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David."

"They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen," the source added.

"They told their immediate family members about a month ago and everyone was very shocked and excited. Erin Foster joked that their kids will be the same age."

The happy couple first met in 2006, when Katherine was a contestant on season five of American Idol. David, a renowned music producer, mentored Katherine along with other contestants from that season.

It's suspected that the two only started seeing each other in 2017, and got engaged the following year. The pair exchanged vows just over a year ago, in a beautiful ceremony at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London.

Congrats to the both of you on your little bundle of joy!