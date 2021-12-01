Katherine Heigl honours National Adoption Month with powerful message

November was National Adoption Month in America, and to celebrate Firefly Lane actress Katherine Heigl has shared a gorgeous family photo, alongside such an important message.

Katherine and her musician husband Josh Kelley adopted their 13-year-old daughter, Naleigh Mi-Eun, when she was just nine-months-old from South Korea, which is the same birthplace of Katherine’s sister, Meg.

Katherine and Josh are also loving parents to their 9-year-old daughter Adalaide, who was adopted from Louisiana in 2012, and their four-year-old son Joshua, whom Heigl gave birth to in December 2016.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, on November 30, Katherine shared a beautiful family photo featuring husband Josh and their three adorable kids, all beaming at the camera.

“November was National Adoption Month. A month to celebrate all adoptive families, and to recognize the need for forever homes for children in foster care,” 43-year-old Katherine candidly explained in the caption.

“There are over 122,000 children and youth across the country waiting in foster care for at least one caring adult in their life. 1 in 5 of those youth are teens who are at high risk of aging out of foster care which increases their risk of homelessness and human trafficking.”

“By connecting youth, supporting families and creating hope, @raise.the.future is creating a safe, brighter future for thousands of youth that have experienced foster care, one caring adult at a time,” Katherine wrote before going on to ask her followers to join her in donating to raisethefuture.org as National Adoption Month comes to an end.

Just last week Katherine celebrated her daughter’s 13th birthday and recalled that exciting time of her adoption. “The first two photos are the first two photos @joshbkelley and I received of our beautiful baby daughter Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun as she waited in Seoul Korea to come home to us and we waited in LA to hold the baby we already loved,” Katherine recalled alongside two sweet snaps of their baby girl.

Continuing, she lovingly wrote, “This girl. The girl that made me a mother. The girl that gave my life purpose. Meaning. Direction. Boundless eternal love. This girl turns 13 today.”